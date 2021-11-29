Fugitive Calls Police, Gets Arrested and Now Awaits Extradition to FL

Photo Credit: Indian River County Sheriff's Office

A woman with a warrant from the State of Florida called police on Saturday and wound up getting arrested.

New York State Police say that 35-year-old Josephine R. Sanchez of Richburg, New York was arrested on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Sanchez is facing a charge of allegedly Interfering with Custody of a Minor Incompetent Person in Indian River County, Florida.  She is being held at the Allegany County Jail while she awaits extradition to Florida.

[Author's Note: This post is informational only and is based largely on a press release from the New York State Police.  All persons mentioned herein are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

Filed Under: new york state police
Categories: New York News
