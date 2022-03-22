Fulton Man Charged with Shooting Firehouse, Neighboring Pool

An Oswego County man is under arrest after allegedly shooting a firehouse and a pool this week.

The New York State Police says that 53-year-old Brian Goodrich of Fulton allegedly shot a firearm from his vehicle while travelling on West Fulton Road.

In a written release police say the West Fulton Firehouse was shot and damaged. An above ground pool on a neighboring property was also hit.

Troopers say that no one was inside the firehouse at the time of the shooting. No injuries were reported at either location.

Police have not yet released a possible motive for the alleged incident.

New York State Police in Cobleskill arrested Goodrich on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

He is facing the following charges:

Two counts of Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree (Class E felony)

Possession of a large Capacity Ammunition feeding Device (Class A misdemeanor)

After being taken into custody and processed Goodrich was issued an appearance ticket pending a future court appearance. He is scheduled to answer the charges in Fulton Town Court on April 6, 2022.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

