Funeral For New York Mom Killed In Family Mow-Down

NYACK, N.Y. (AP) — A pregnant mother of six killed when her family was run over outside a New York convenience store was known for her kindness and generous spirit.

A funeral is being held on Thursday in Nyack for Melissa DeLoatch.

Police allege that a driver intentionally plowed into the family on Feb. 20 in Haverstraw after words were exchanged about his smoking.

DeLoatch managed to shield her youngest child, a girl in a stroller.

Her husband and the children, ages 11 months to 10 years, required hospital treatment.

Joan Christopher tells the Journal News that her daughter would have given someone in need "the shirt off her back" or "her last piece of bread."

DeLoatch's brother, Ryan Christopher, says she was "the most caring person in the world."