‘Get the Led Out’ at the Stanley Theatre in Utica This February

If you are a fan of the mighty Led Zeppelin you will be happy to know one of the greatest cover bands of all-time is coming to Utica.

Due to COVID-19 the very popular 'Get the Led Out,' who usually performs yearly at the Saranac Summer Concert Series and have occasionally performed at the Stanley Theatre had to take a hiatus. Now, they're making their return to Utica. They will be rocking the Stanley stage on Friday, February 11th, 2022.

Officials with The Stanley say the legendary cover band is in the midst of a national tour and they are Utica, New York is a priority on their schedule. Tickets for this amazing performance go on sale on Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 and you don't want to miss your chance to see the show.

This six member band, based out of Philadelphia, was born with the intent to deliver Led Zeppelin like you've never heard before. As lead singer of the Get the Led Out, Paul Sinclair, always says they are not there to be copy cats of the band. They are there as huge fans, just as everyone else in the audience is. While they claim to not be copy cats, you will be amazed by the sounds of the band and the incredible vocals from Sinclair. Sinclair says of Led Zeppelin, "I believe 100 years from now they will be looked at as the Bach or Beethoven of our time. As cliche as it sounds, their music is timeless."

If you come to the show you will not be disappointed. Joining lead singer Paul Sinclair on the stage will be Paul Hammond on guitar, mandolin and theremin. Also, Jimmy Marchiano will be playing electric and acoustic guitar. Eddie Kurek will also play guitar, keyboards and backing percussion and vocals. Finally, Adam Ferraioli will play drums and Phil D'Agostino will be on bass. If you've looking for the perfect gift this holiday season for a loved one and that Led Zeppelin fan in your life, look no further than 'Get the Led Out.'

For tickets you can go through Ticketmaster or by calling the Stanley Box Office at 315-724-4000.

