What You Need To Know About An Upcoming Ghost Hunt At The Herkimer Home
Get your frights on at a Ghost Hunt being held at the Herkimer Home State Historic Site.
Ghostbusters gear up- It all happens on Saturday September 24th between 6PM - 8PM at the Herkimer Home.
Preliminary investigations at the site with Central New York Ghost Hunters have already been completed and we are ready to have the public come hunt with us. Reserve your spot today, do not miss out on this event"
If you want to take part, groups will leave every half hour for ghost hunts. Groups will be a maximum of 15 people, and the cost is only $20 per person.
When you drive to Little Falls, you can tour the historic Herkimer Home. When you are there, will you find ghosts?
Revolutionary War hero General Nicholas Herkimer completed construction of his Georgian-style mansion in 1764 in the Mohawk Valley frontier. General Herkimer left his stamp on history in 1777, right here in Central New York:
Herkimer was en route to help defend Fort Stanwix when he and his men were ambushed by British-allied Loyalists and Iroquois at Oriskany. Although seriously wounded in the leg, Herkimer kept command during the fierce combat. After the battle, Herkimer was carried home and his leg was amputated 10 days later. Infection had already spread and hours later, when Herkimer died reading from his Bible, he was immediately regarded a martyr to the cause of American freedom, and his home became a shrine."
There have been several paranormal activities reported over the years. Reports of ghostly voices, footsteps and doors shutting are heard throughout the home. Even a tour guide has reported that a candlestick flew across the room. Some have reported on a strange mist seen in the cemetery.
You can learn more about the upcoming ghost hunt online here.