Greater Utica Chamber Of Commerce Executive Director Resigns

After six years on the job, Meghan Fraser-McGrogan is stepping down as Executive Director of the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce.

She’ll remain in her role until the end of January.

In her resignation letter, Meghan wrote, “This was not an easy decision for me, as I’m very passionate about the Chamber and our community. However, at this time, I feel this is the right decision to make for my family and our growing businesses. I love my job and the individuals I have the privilege of working with in this role. It has been an extreme pleasure serving this organization, and I’m very proud of the work we’ve been able to accomplish as a team in the past 6 years. I am certain the organization has a bright future serving the business community.”

Fraser-McGrogan will be leaving to spend more time with her family and will be joining forces with her husband Ryan to work at McGrogan Design.

Meghan will remain involved with the Chamber as a special projects’ consultant.

The Chamber Board of Directors have formed a Search Committee to begin looking for a new Executive Director.

