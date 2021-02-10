Greater Utica Chamber Of Commerce Names New Executive Director

The Greater Utica Area Chamber of Commerce has a new Executive Director.

The Chamber Board of Directors has named Kari Puleo to the post.

Puleo will be replacing Meghan Fraser McGroghan, who has held the position for the last six years.

The official transition will take place at the end of February.

“I’m ecstatic to be working alongside such a talented chamber team. Together, we will continue to build strong partnerships and connections for the Greater Utica business community,” said Puleo.

Puleo has been a Utica resident for over fifteen years.

For the past seven years, she has been the Director of Advancement for Notre Dame Schools.