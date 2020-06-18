Greater Utica Chamber Supports Senate Bill and Asks Gov. to Sign

The Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce is standing up and asking state government to sign a bill that supports checks and balances in government.

The Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce supports the passage of Senate bill S8387 and Assembly bill A10502 and urges the Governor to sign the legislation in order to maintain a system of checks and balances in State government, and to help preserve the regional economy and the economy of New York State.

Read the legislation below and reach out to your local state representative and ask for them to vote yes.

RESOLUTION OF THE GREATER UTICA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SUPPORTING THE PASSAGE OF SENATE BILL S8387 AND ASSEMBLY BILL A10502 TO MAINTAIN A SYSTEM OF CHECKS AND BALANCES IN STATE GOVERNMENT

WHEREAS; Governor Andrew Cuomo issued executive orders in response to the Covid 19 virus outbreak that altered or suspended numerous existing laws within the State of New York; and

WHEREAS; these extraordinary measures included the furloughing of thousands of employees and the temporary closures of numerous businesses within the Mohawk Valley region and across the New York State; and

WHEREAS; the required closures of businesses have created some questions regarding what businesses were deemed essential and remained open versus other businesses that were deemed non-essential and forced to close; and

WHEREAS; the Governor has extended the executive orders on several occasions;

WHEREAS; State Senator Joseph Griffo and Assembly Member Marianne Buttenschon have co-sponsored legislation (S8387 and A10502 respectively) that would amend executive law and would require the Governor to transmit a weekly report to the Legislature during an emergency declaration; and

WHEREAS; the proposed legislation would impose a maximum of 30 days for a disaster declaration, and any continuation of the declaration and/or the suspension of laws would require legislative approval; and

WHEREAS; local businesses, through their elected State legislators, would have greater participation in the process of reacting to pandemics or other state-wide emergencies; and

WHEREAS; the State Legislature seeks to have greater participation in decisions that could have economic ramifications in the event of a future crisis;

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED; that the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce supports the passage of Senate bill S8387 and Assembly bill A10502 and urges the Governor to sign the legislation in order to maintain a system of checks and balances in State government, and to help preserve the regional economy and the economy of New York State.