Griffo Among Those Receiving Highest Conservative Rating in New York
A Central New York legislator is being identified as being among the most conservative in the state.
Senator Joseph Griffo will receive a "Highest Conservative Rating Award" by the Conservative Party Political Action Conference.
Griffo received the highest rating, 76, during this last legislative session. Here is the complete list of those who received a score of 76:
- Phil Boyle
- Thomas Croci
- Patrick Gallivan
- Joseph Griffo
- Betty Little
- Robert Ortt
- Michael Ranzenhofer
- Patty Ritchie
- Catharine Young
Senator Griffo is on the short list of potential candidates considering a run for Congress in 2016 for the seat being vacated by Congressman Richard Hanna, who announced that he will be retiring at the end of the year.
Griffo and his colleagues will be recognized at the PAC's 49th Annual conference which concludes today in Albany.