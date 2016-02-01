A Central New York legislator is being identified as being among the most conservative in the state.

Senator Joseph Griffo will receive a "Highest Conservative Rating Award" by the Conservative Party Political Action Conference.

Griffo received the highest rating, 76, during this last legislative session. Here is the complete list of those who received a score of 76:

Phil Boyle

Thomas Croci

Patrick Gallivan

Joseph Griffo

Betty Little

Robert Ortt

Michael Ranzenhofer

Patty Ritchie

Catharine Young

Senator Griffo is on the short list of potential candidates considering a run for Congress in 2016 for the seat being vacated by Congressman Richard Hanna, who announced that he will be retiring at the end of the year.