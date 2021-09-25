15 Halloween Attractions To Check Out In The Syracuse, And Utica and Rome Area

Halloween season is almost here in Utica, Rome, Syracuse, and the rest of Central New York. Where can you find the best Halloween attractions?

We decided to highlight at least 15 different places for you to see in the area. If you have any we should add to the list, text us on our app:

Halloween Attractions To Check Out In The Utica and Rome Area

Elaborate Halloween Display You HAVE to See in New York There are Halloween displays and then there's Karl Housel's house. His Halloween attraction is one of the best in central New York. It's back for another season and you HAVE to see it.

Check Out 12 Of The Most Haunted Locations in Central New York There's 12 haunted locations in Central New York that, allegedly, truly embody what a ghost story is. Whether it's a phantom bride, a ghostly battle or ghostly guest:

Be Scared At These Haunted Hotels And Inns Across New York State Looking to stay the night at a haunted hotel or a haunted inn in New York State? There are plenty to choose from. Far and wide providing frights.



Here's that list again to check out:

The Last Ride Hayride

The Last Ride Hayride address- 291 Johnson Rd, Parish, NY, United States, New York

Haunted Hayride: Brave the winding path through the cursed woods and see what awaits you in the blackout. Haunted House: Do you dare travel the unseen twists and turns of its 2000 square feet of hell. Kids beware, Pennywise has been seen wandering the property as of late! Hearse Ride: Beware! Ride in its open casket seats as we take you out into the woods for a ride you'll never forget. Well that is if you even come back!"

Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park

Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park address- 4816 State Route 49, Palermo, NY 13069. You'll find the Frightmare Forest Haunted Hayride, Winters Harvest, The Condemned Mine Trail, and the Twisted Labyrinth.

CMC's Haunted House

CMC's Haunted House address- 6092 State Route 31 Cicero, NY 13039

CMC's Haunted House is rated one of the best Haunted Houses in Central New York"

13th Hour Rising

13th Hour Rising address- 84 merritt road Fulton, NY 13069

From killer clowns to chainsaw-wielding loonies, 13th Hour Rising raises the bar for what a hayride experience ought to be!"

Stonewell Haunts

Stonewell Haunts address- 82 Steele Ave Gloversville, NY

Cayo Industrial Horror Realm

Cayo Industrial Horror Realm address- 530 Harbor Way, Rome, NY 13440

Walkthrough style horror attraction located inside an industrial warehouse district of Rome, NY."

Crooked Descent Horror

Crooked Descent Horror address- 4338 NY-28, Herkimer, NY 13350

NEW LOCATION 2021. What was known as the old “Country Manor” a senior care facility to 80 residents that closed its doors in 2013, is now the new home to “Crooked Descent Horror” attraction. 2021 brings in a new depth of fear, and reality."

Wood Creek Hollow Haunted Hayride & Corn Maze

Wood Creek Hollow Haunted Hayride & Corn Maze address- 3851 Wood Creek Rd, Rome, NY 13440

On select Friday and Saturday nights in October we have Horror attraction available for the brave heart. First, Hollows Hayride will keep you sitting on the edge of your seat as you experience sinister sights around each corner. If you want to step foot in our 5 acre corn maze and to try find your way out be our guest. We recommend proper footwear for at times bumpy or slipper ground due to weather conditions. We also offer you to relax among the dearly departed in our Crypt Keepers Courtyard, where you can grab a bite to eat, warm up by one of our fire pits, or pick up some souvenirs at the ticket booth"

Field Of Screams CNY

Field Of Screams CNY address- 1861 NY-49, Cleveland, NY 13042

The Fright Nights

The Fright Nights address- 1 Lepage Pl, Syracuse, NY 13206

Come Visit us every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the month of October"

The Haunted Forest

The Haunted Forest address- 95 Nichols Rd, Williamstown, NY 13493

New Extended Hearse Trail. Enjoy our Haunted Hayride, Asylum,and Dark Harvest walking Trail."

The Trail of Terror

The Trail of Terror address- 475 Clifford Rd, Fulton, NY 13069

Our 32nd season of Terror starts October 1st!

We are currently seeking to fill a few vacant scare actor roles. Anyone interested in joining our crew of freaks and ghouls for the upcoming season can meet with us this Saturday at 4 at the trail.

Night Terrors Haunted Farm

Night Terrors Haunted Farm address- 4193 NY-7, Schoharie, NY 12157

For those hanging upside down in your closets, buffing up on five star brain recipes, howling at the moon or refining your creepy stalker skills, we’re the perfect place for you!"

Double M Haunted Hayrides

Double M Haunted Hayrides address- 678 NY-67, Ballston Spa, NY 12020

Double M's Haunted Hayride! Open Thursday thru Sunday in October. Call for reservations, 884-9122.

Demon Acres Haunted Hayride

Demon Acres Haunted Hayride address- 341 Co Rte 36, Hannibal, NY 13074

Demon Acres has 5 terrifying attractions, Demons Den & Depths Of The Dark Forest! And 2 Escape rooms. we also serve concessions and bonfires!"