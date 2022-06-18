Halsey Wants Millie Bobby Brown to Play Her in a Biopic

Who would you cast in a Halsey biopic?

Don't worry, Halsey's already got it covered. In their appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Halsey expressed her wish for Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown to play them in a future film.

When the singer's partner Alev Aydin was brought up, they said, "We met in a really cool way. He was hired to write a movie about me."

"I was thinking about who could play you," Fallon went on to say, before revealing a photo of Halsey dressed as Millie Bobby Brown's Stranger Things character Eleven.

"Oh, I was gonna say you," Halsey joked, pointing to Fallon. "I don't really think I'm famous enough to cast Millie."

"It's kind of uncanny how much we look alike," she continued. "It's like, oh, no, we actually just look like sisters."

The singer called Millie "so great" for the role, and it seems like the actress herself would be up for it, should the opportunity ever arise.

In an Instagram story, the Netflix star wrote, "sooooo down," alongside a video of Halsey on The Tonight Show.

A Twitter user even created a thread of photos drawing comparisons between the two stars, further highlighting the resemblance.

This isn't the first time people have fan-casted Millie in a potential biopic.

After her May 13 appearance on The Tonight Show, the internet was quick to jump on the Millie-as-Britney Spears bandwagon after seeing her new blonde hair.

"Millie Bobby Brown as young Britney Spears ... start the campaign I'm up," one Twitter user shared.

"I thought this was Britney oh my GOD," another weighed in, pointing out the striking similarity.

Meanwhile, when Fallon asked what happened with the film about Halsey the singer's partner was initially working on, Halsey explained, "Well, there's a conflict of interest now, because he's a main character."

The biopic Aydin was hired to interview Halsey for was supposedly going to be similar to 8 Mile, with "less spaghetti."

Here's hoping that someday we'll get to see the movie come to fruition!