Have You Seen David Talerico, Missing Man from Boonville?

Authorities are asking for help from the public finding a missing man from Boonville.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old David A. Talerico was last seen at approximately 6:00pm on August 15, 2022. At that time Talerico was seen walking at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. There is no word on what clothing he was wearing.

Photo Courtesy: Oneida County Sheriff's Office (August 2022) Photo Courtesy: Oneida County Sheriff's Office (August 2022) loading...

David Talerico is described as a white man who stands approximately five feet, seven inches tall. He weighs approximately 180 pounds. He is bald with a brown mustache and beard.

Anyone who knows Mr. Talerico’s whereabouts, or who has information that might be helpful to the investigation, is asked to call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at: (315) 736.0141.

If someone has knowledge of a crime that may have been committed, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's $10 Million Home in Beverly Hills Take a look inside Leonardo DiCaprio's Beverly Hills home that's just been listed as a rental.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.