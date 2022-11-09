Welcome to Central New York. Heavy rain one day. Lake effect snow the next.

Tropical Storm Nicole will make landfall, possibly as a hurricane in Florida later this week but its effects will hit Central New York. The downpour is expected by the end of the week in Central New York and it'll be followed by Old Man Winter bringing in a cold front to end the weekend.

Heavy Rain

Heavy rainfall from the tropical storm could bring up to 4 inches in parts of the area Friday into Saturday. Localized flooding is possible along with a thunderstorm or two.

Credit - Noaa.gov Credit - Noaa.gov loading...

Lake Effect Snow

Once we make it through the rain, the National Weather Service says we may get an early taste of winter weather from Sunday, November 13 into Monday. Not only is lake effect snow predicted, but so are the coldest temperatures of the season.

This air mass looks favorable for lake effect snow showers to develop (some rain could mix in for the valleys during the day time hours).

The lake effect snow showers should fade sometime Monday night. No word on how much snow will actually fall or where it'll be yet.

Cold Temps

Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s on both Sunday and Monday with overnight lows well down in the 20s. It'll be breezy too making it feel even colder. Wind chills could be in the 10s Monday morning.

Fortunately, this will be just a small taste of what's to come because temperatures warm back up into the 40s on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.

Long Range Forecast

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 35.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Veterans Day: Rain, mainly after 1 PM. High near 67.

Friday Night: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 AM. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 51.

Saturday: A chance of morning showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain showers before 1 AM, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1 AM and 4 AM, then a chance of snow showers after 4 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers before 8 AM, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 AM and 10 AM, then a chance of rain showers after 10 AM. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 PM, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

