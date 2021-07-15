Henderson Harbor Fishing Charter Lands the Big One, Biggest Lake Trout in 33 Years

Any angler who caught a few Lake Trout tipping the scales in the fifteen to sixteen pound range, would call it a good day on the water. Those pale in comparison to the monster the same charter fishing group landed on Lake Ontario out of Henderson Harbor.

Earlier this week, three Pennsylvania men booked a trip aboard Milky Way Charters guided by Captain Scott Durant. One of the angler trio was Frank Dziczek who was fishing on Lake Ontario for the first time, more than likely not to be his last. During their excursion the men managed to land nine Lake Trout with four of them weighing around fifteen to sixteen pounds. The days catch however, was a humongous thirty-six pound "laker."

Milky Way Fishing Charters

Captain Scott says it's the biggest one caught on the "Milky Way" and in his thirty-three years of chartering trips. In the story reported by the Watertown Daily Times, another Captain suggested it may the biggest one ever brought into Henderson Harbor. Frank will have more than photos to remember the day, he plans on mounting his big catch.

THREE STATE FISHING RECORDS SET IN 2020

Photo Credit - Dec.gov

Jordan Tontarski tied the state record reeling in a 1lb 9oz pumpkinseed while ice fishing near Watertown on the Black River. His catch was made in January, although it took nine months to certify the feat. In question was the species of the fish. A visit to the New York State Museum for a DNA test confirmed it as a pumpkinseed.

Jason Leusch, a mere 8-years-old, broke the state record for Rock Bass while fishing from the dock at the family's cottage in Port Bay on Lake Ontario. His parents where doing some yard work and Josh repeatedly yelled, "got a big one." His dad wasn't so sure until he laid eyes on the fish, it weighed 2-lbs even.

Photo Credit- Dec.gov

Morgan Fonzi of Gosport set the state record for White Bass with a 3 lb. 8 oz. catch on the Lower Niagara River near Lewiston in early May. What makes this story even more remarkable was he caught two bigger ones the day before, but didn't realize they were state record worthy.

The DEC recognizes more than just state record catches. There is the Annual Award, honoring the three heaviest catches of the year in 42 different species. Catch and Release commends anglers who return their qualifying catch to the water, in 21 major sportfish species.

You can see the award winners in all categories, check out the current state records, and get forms to submit an entry on the DEC's New York Angler Achievement Awards Program web page.

