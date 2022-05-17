Here Are Oneida County’s Top Ten Most Wanted For 2022

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released its Top Ten Most Wanted List for 2022.

The Sheriff’s Office releases an annual list in an effort to get the community’s help in locating those who have been evading capture by law enforcement.

Those on the list are wanted for crimes ranging from attempted rape and assault to criminal possession of a weapon.

Here are the Top Ten Most Wanted:

Andrew Rief- Wanted for criminal possession of a controlled substance



Anton Frazier- Wanted for criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon



Kenneth Ashley- Wanted for attempted rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment.



Michael Torres- Wanted for criminal possession of a weapon, strangulation, criminal mischief and harassment.



Quinn Steward- Wanted for assault and criminal possession of a weapon



Charles Ferguson- Wanted for criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child.



Donte Hawkins- Wanted for attempted robbery, forcible touching and criminal mischief



Robel Ventura-Veras- Wanted for criminal possession of a controlled substance



Marino Medina- Wanted for assault



Jessica Reed- Wanted for criminal possession of a firearm



Torres and Medina are holdovers from the 2021 Top Ten Most Wanted List.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office Oneida County Sheriff's Office loading...

Anyone with information on the top ten can call the Sheriff’s Office at (315) 736-0141 or (315) 765-2232 or through their website at oneidacountysheriff.us

You can leave an anonymous online tip at Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.com.or by calling them at 1-866-730-8477 .

Or you can call the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force Tip Line at (315) 690-1834.

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- May 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 05/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

