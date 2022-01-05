Here is the Latest ACC Sports News from The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Paolo Banchero had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 2 Duke beat Georgia Tech 69-57 in its return from a COVID-19 outbreak that had led to a pair of postponements.

Duke had a rough night on offense and shot a season-low 37.3%. The Blue Devils finished with a 48-35 rebounding advantage and more than doubled the Yellow Jackets (17-8) in second-chance points. ACC-leading scorer Michael Devoe finished with 21 points for Georgia Tech. All but five of those came in the final 11-plus minutes. Georgia Tech shot just 33%.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Jayden Gardner scored 23 points and Virginia pulled away in the final seven minutes to beat Clemson 75-65. Virginia, which has won three of its last four, avenged a 67-50 loss to the Tigers on Dec. 22 that ended an 11-game win streak in the series.

The Cavaliers have won six straight against the Tigers in South Carolina. The Cavaliers closed on a 19-8 run. Gardner made six free throws during the stretch. Armaan Franklin added 13 points for Virginia (9-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Hunter Tyson scored 15 points for Clemson (9-5, 1-2), which ended a four-game win streak.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sophomore Dereon Seabron scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half and North Carolina State rallied to beat Virginia Tech 68-63 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Seabron sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor and added 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season for the Wolfpack (8-7, 1-3), who snapped a five-game skid. Terquavion Smith hit four 3-points and scored 17. Keve Aluma finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Hokies (8-7, 0-3).

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored 22 points, Alondes Williams added 20 and Wake Forest pulled away early in the first half and cruised to a 76-54 victory over Florida State. Wake Forest (12-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) avenged last season's 92-85 overtime loss against Florida State and beat the Seminoles for the first time since Jan. 31, 2018. Khadim Sy added 16 points and a season-high 10 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Matthew Cleveland scored 13 points and Caleb Mills had 10 for Florida State (7-5, 1-2), which shot 24% (15 of 62) from the floor.

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke has been named Georgia Tech's quarterbacks coach. Coach Geoff Collins fired three assistants, including offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dave Patenaude, following a 3-9 season that ended with six consecutive losses. New offensive coordinator offensive Chip Long will coach the Yellow Jackets' tight ends. Weinke led Florida State to the 1999 national championship and won the 2000 Heisman. He most recently served as Tennessee's quarterbacks coach in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He also was the Vols' running backs coach in 2018 and an offensive analyst at Alabama the previous year.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

[carbongallery id="616dc764596bab525e290727”]

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.