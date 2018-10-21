High School Playoff Results and Upcoming Games
High School Football playoffs are underway in the Mohawk Valley. Here are this weekend's results and the schedule for this week.
Quarter Finals (local games)
Whitesboro 41 East Syracuse Minoa 0
Beaver River 28 Sauquoit Valley 22
Camden 19 Bishop Ludden 13
West Canada 34 Morrisville-Eaton 28
Notre Dame 36 Jordan-Elbridge 27
VVS 19 Westhill 7
Semi Finals - All games will be played on Friday
Class AA
#1 Cicero-North Syracuse vs. #5 Fayetteville-Manlius, 4:30 p.m. at CNS
#2 Liverpool vs. #3 West Genesee, 7:30 p.m. at CNS
Class A
#1 Indian River vs. #4 Auburn, 7 p.m. at Watertown
#2 Whitesboro vs. #3 Carthage, 7 p.m. at Camden (Spectrum News)
Class B
#1 Skaneateles vs. #4 Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, 5 p.m. at Fayettville-Manlius
No. 2 Cazenovia vs. #3 Oneida, 8 p.m. at Fayettville-Manlius
Class C
#1 Holland Patent vs. #4 Lowville, 7 p.m. at CVA in Ilion
#2 General Brown vs. #3 Utica Notre Dame, 7 p.m. at Central Square
Class D
#4 Onondaga vs. #8 Cato-Meridian, 8 p.m. at Jamesville-DeWitt
#2 Beaver River vs. #3 Herkimer, 7 p.m. at Sauquoit
Eight Man
#1 Weedsport vs. #4 South Lewis, 5 p.m. at Jamesville-DeWitt
#2 Bishop Grimes at #3 Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, 5 p.m. at Central Square
Ron Mosher will be on WIBX's Keeler Show on Monday at 8:10 to talk high school football playoffs.