High School Playoff Results and Upcoming Games

High School Football playoffs are underway in the Mohawk Valley. Here are this weekend's results and the schedule for this week.

Quarter Finals (local games)

Whitesboro 41 East Syracuse Minoa 0

Beaver River 28 Sauquoit Valley 22

Camden 19 Bishop Ludden 13

West Canada 34 Morrisville-Eaton 28

Notre Dame 36 Jordan-Elbridge 27

VVS 19 Westhill 7

Semi Finals - All games will be played on Friday

Class AA

#1 Cicero-North Syracuse vs. #5 Fayetteville-Manlius, 4:30 p.m. at CNS

#2 Liverpool vs. #3 West Genesee, 7:30 p.m. at CNS

Class A

#1 Indian River vs. #4 Auburn, 7 p.m. at Watertown

#2 Whitesboro vs. #3 Carthage, 7 p.m. at Camden (Spectrum News)

Class B

#1 Skaneateles vs. #4 Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, 5 p.m. at Fayettville-Manlius

No. 2 Cazenovia vs. #3 Oneida, 8 p.m. at Fayettville-Manlius

Class C

#1 Holland Patent vs. #4 Lowville, 7 p.m. at CVA in Ilion

#2 General Brown vs. #3 Utica Notre Dame, 7 p.m. at Central Square

Class D

#4 Onondaga vs. #8 Cato-Meridian, 8 p.m. at Jamesville-DeWitt

#2 Beaver River vs. #3 Herkimer, 7 p.m. at Sauquoit

Eight Man

#1 Weedsport vs. #4 South Lewis, 5 p.m. at Jamesville-DeWitt

#2 Bishop Grimes at #3 Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, 5 p.m. at Central Square

Ron Mosher will be on WIBX's Keeler Show on Monday at 8:10 to talk high school football playoffs.