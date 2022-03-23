Hochul Announces Commitment To Increase Number Of Female Troopers

The 210th session of the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy held its graduation ceremony on Wednesday at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany.

227 new troopers graduated from this year’s class.

The graduates, who were selected from a list of more than 1,700 candidates, will report for field duty on March 31.

Darren McGee, Office of Governor Hochul

They’ll join the ranks of 4,500 veteran troopers.

For the following 10 weeks, the new troopers will be evaluated under a field-training program supervised by senior Field Training Officers.

Governor Kathy Hochul addressed the graduates.

"These men and women we welcome into the New York State Police today have worked and trained extremely hard for six months and have dedicated themselves to protecting the people of New York State," Governor Hochul said. "I commend these new Troopers for their commitment to public service and making our state a safer place for those who live, work and travel through New York. I wish them luck as they start their careers and continue the 105-year-long tradition of the New York State Police."

Hochul also announced that State Police have joined other police departments across the country by signing the “30x30 Pledge," a commitment to increase the representation of women in the State Police ranks and improve the experiences of women in law enforcement.

The central commitment of the pledge is for women to be 30 percent of recruit classes by 20300 and to ensure that law enforcement agencies are truly representative of the jurisdictions and communities they serve.

The pledge is part of State Police efforts to diversify its membership.

