How Long Will the Beautiful Fall Weather Last for the Mohawk Valley?
We're about to experience beautiful fall weather this week starting Wednesday, as temperatures move into the low to mid 70s. But, how long is this beautiful weather expected to last?
Let's start with the next few days, as the weather is expected to be spectacular.
Wednesday - expect clouds for the most part, but temperatures will reach about 73. Despite the clouds, there's really no chance for rain through the day as the mild temperatures will serve as a welcome relief.
Thursday, will actually be slightly cooler - but expect sun and clouds. Temperatures will still reach 70, but expect it to be slightly cooler than Thursday.
Friday will be the nicest day of the week with partly sunny skies and temperatures reaching close to 75. Friday looks beautiful.
The weekend will be the seventh straight weekend with rain in the forecast. Temperatures will be cooler with daily highs in the 60s.
Halloween will serve up some cooler weather with Monday's forecast calling for rain and a high of 51. Expect rain Monday evening with temperatures for trick or treating in the low 40s.
Next week, it looks like we're going back to unsettled weather with the temperatures in the 40s and 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday look like we'll see dry weather with some sunshine.
Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So.
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler
61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler
9 New Favorites from the New Menu at Utica's 72 Tavern and Grill
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler