COVID Positive at Hughes Elementary in New Hartford

In a letter to parents and students on Wednesday, New Hartford School Superintendent announced that a student at Hughes Elementary in the district has tested positive for COVID-19.

"This morning, we learned that an individual at Hughes Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19," Nole said in the letter. "We can confirm that this individual has NOT been present in the district since Monday, November 2, 2020. We recognize that this message may cause concern and frustration, but please know that the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community are our number one priority. The District is continuing to take the necessary steps to best ensure the health and safety of our school community,"

Nole said that the school is currently remaining open as the district works with the Oneida County Health Department to conduct contact tracing.

"If the Department of Health has determined that your child was in close proximity to the individual who tested positive, and may be impacted, (you) will be notified by health officials who will provide further guidance." Nole said it's important that parents be prepared to answer their phones, even if they don't recognize the phone number during the pandemic.

"If your child or anyone else in your household exhibits symptoms of COVID-19, they should be assessed by their healthcare provider (HCP) as soon as possible. Call your child’s HCP before going to the office or clinic to tell them about your child’s COVID-19 symptoms."