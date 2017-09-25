Investigation Into Munnsville Hotel Fire Continues

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into this weekend's fire that destroyed the former Munnsville Hotel on Route 46 is continuing.

Undersheriff and Acting Sheriff John Ball says the investigation involves both criminal and arson investigators.

He says more details will be released in the coming days.

The fire also caused extensive damage to the Sheriff's Office Field Office located next to the hotel.

Ball says due to the damage, the field office will no longer be in operation.

He says the Madison County Sheriff's Office will still maintain its same level of coverage, providing the community with 24/7 police services.