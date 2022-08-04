The Ironman Lake Placid Triathlon Will Pump New York Up Through 2024

If you travel up to the Adirondacks, you're very familiar with the Ironman Lake Placid triathlon. Even if you don't actively participate, you are still well aware of it.

The triathlon will return to Lake Placid through at least 2024. The Lake Placid Village Board of Trustees voted to support a three-year contract extension between the Ironman Group, and the village board.

This year will be the 23rd Ironman triathlon in this village. For those that don't know, the Ironman course runs through the village of Lake Placid and the town of North Elba, as well as Wilmington, Keene and Jay. The next event is coming up on July 23rd 2023

Here's how it works:

The highly anticipated race begins with the swimmers entering the water for a 2.4 mile swim across beautiful Mirror Lake, followed by a demanding 112-mile bike leg through the Adirondack Mountains, and ends with a full marathon through the mountains and downtown that ends at the Olympic speed skating oval in the village of Lake Placid."

It's quite the race.

