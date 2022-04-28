Is The Most Expensive Airbnb In Central NY Worth It?
It definitely has a staggering price tag, but the key question is, would you book a night?
How Expensive Is The Priciest Airbnb In Central NY?
Well, if money is no object, why wouldn't you stay at the nicest possible Airbnb? This one will set you back quite a few pretty pennies with its $1,600 a night price tag.
What Does It Offer Though?
In reality, size. What you're paying for is home instead of a room. So, if you and a party are planning a weekend getaway, the $1,600 a night figure might begin to make a little sense.
Does It Have Any Cool Features?
Many Airbnb locations you'll see offer something. Cheap ones offer affordability with little convenience, while expensive ones typically have quite a lot of bells and whistles. In all honesty, this one offers you a decent amount.
First off is a gigantic amount of land, the host even suggests bringing golf clubs to smack a few balls. It also has a built brick fire pit area for you and all your friends to gather around on a warm summer's night.
Its Best Feature Is How Nice The Home Actually Is
While being expensive, this Airbnb can show you what it would be like if you lived in not only a modern home, but also a superbly clean one too. It is the kind of home many of us only dream of living in.
At The End Of The Day, Is It Worth It?
That is for you to decide, scroll through the pictures below.