Is The Most Expensive Airbnb In Central NY Worth It?

It definitely has a staggering price tag, but the key question is, would you book a night?

How Expensive Is The Priciest Airbnb In Central NY?

Evan via airbnb Evan via airbnb loading...

Well, if money is no object, why wouldn't you stay at the nicest possible Airbnb? This one will set you back quite a few pretty pennies with its $1,600 a night price tag.

What Does It Offer Though?

Evan via airbnb Evan via airbnb loading...

In reality, size. What you're paying for is home instead of a room. So, if you and a party are planning a weekend getaway, the $1,600 a night figure might begin to make a little sense.

Does It Have Any Cool Features?

Evan via airbnb Evan via airbnb loading...

Many Airbnb locations you'll see offer something. Cheap ones offer affordability with little convenience, while expensive ones typically have quite a lot of bells and whistles. In all honesty, this one offers you a decent amount.

First off is a gigantic amount of land, the host even suggests bringing golf clubs to smack a few balls. It also has a built brick fire pit area for you and all your friends to gather around on a warm summer's night.

Its Best Feature Is How Nice The Home Actually Is

Evan via airbnb Evan via airbnb loading...

While being expensive, this Airbnb can show you what it would be like if you lived in not only a modern home, but also a superbly clean one too. It is the kind of home many of us only dream of living in.

At The End Of The Day, Is It Worth It?

That is for you to decide, scroll through the pictures below.

CNY's Most Expensive Airbnb Click here to book your stay at this Hamilton, NY Airbnb.

Spending $89 For An Airbnb In Skaneateles Can Get You This

39 Stunning Pictures Of Barneveld Tiny Home Airbnb For Your Next Staycation

Tour One Of The Most Expensive AirBnB's in New York State If you have a lot of people looking to stay a night Seneca Falls, this could be the spot for you. That is if you can afford the one nights stay!