Jets Starting Relatively Unknown QB Against The Bills This Sunday

The Buffalo Bills are doing their best to shrug off a brutal loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The loss dropped the Bills to 5-3 and now, the New England Patriots sit just a half-game back of them for the AFC East division lead.

Luckily for the Bills, they get to play the New York Jets this Sunday, who are 2-6 and rank 29th in points per game, along with 31st in points allowed per game.

The Bills beat the Jets twice last season. One was a convincing win to open the 2020 season in Orchard Park, and the other was a hard-fought win, which might have been the Bills worst offensive performance until this past Sunday's Jaguars game.

The Bills will not be facing rookie quarterback Zach Wilson this Sunday, however, who is still nursing a knee injury. Instead, they will face relatively unknown quarterback, Mike White.

White was drafted in the 5th round off the 2018 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He was waived by the Cowboys before the 2019 season and the Jets picked him up. He played his first NFL game on October 24th against the New England Patriots, when Wilson was injured.

He started his first-career game on Halloween against the Cincinnati Bengals. White threw for over 400 yards passing and three touchdown passes to get the Jets their second win of the season.

White was hurt early on against the Indianapolis Colts last Thursday. Third-string quarterback Josh Johnson played the majority of the game.

White was questionable coming into this game against the Bills, but according to head coach Robert Saleh on Wednesday, he will get the start. Johnson will be his backup, as they let Wilson have another week to heal.

The Bills are facing what is statistically one of the worst teams in the league, but after what took place against Jacksonville on Sunday, they cannot take any team lightly. The Bills offensive line will be front and center, and hopefully rookie right tackle Spencer Brown can return, with tight end Dawson Knox potentially returning as well.

The Bills need Brown and Knox back. The passing game is not the same without the threat of a tight end who can create mismatches, and Brown at right tackle means Daryl Williams cam go back to right guard.

