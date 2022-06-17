Juneteenth Celebration To Take Place In Utica On Saturday

The Mid Utica-Neighborhood Preservation Corp will be hosting a Juneteenth/African American Heritage Days celebration on Saturday..

The celebration will take place at Chancellor Park on Elizabeth Street in Utica from noon to 8:00PM.

Utica’s Juneteenth Celebration will feature live music, food, health and education vendors, kids activities, games, history, spoken word, an art project featuring educators from Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute.

About 800 people attended last year's event.

Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and all individuals who are not vaccinated are to wear a mask.

Juneteenth is working collaboratively with the Utica/Oneida County Branch of the NAACP and other local organizations on Saturday’s event and additional events to provide a weekend-long celebration in the area:

On Sunday, June 19, Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute will be holding a Juneteenth Weekend Celebration to launch their newest exhibition Emma Amos: Color Odyssey and Call & Response: Collection African American Art.

On Monday, June 20 Levitt AMP Utica at Kopernick Park will feature "The New Respects: at 7:30.

Live music, craft kits for kids will take place from 2:00-4:00pm.

Utica Juneteenth t-shirts designed by local artist Dave Mentus will be available (while supplies last) at the MWPAI event.

The event is for all ages and celebrates heritage, culture and pride while acknowledging the national day of Juneteenth, short for “June Nineteenth” or called by some “African American Independence Day”

In 1865, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to ensure that all enslaved people knew they were free. It marked a full two and half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth became an official federal Holiday last year.

