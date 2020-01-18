Keeler Show Notes for Friday, January 17th, 2020

Friday, January 17th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The daughter of the creator of the James Bond film franchise says Bond will never be a woman. Tonya J. Powers (FNR) is on this morning to report on the story that has a lot of people talking.

- Willie Waffle also weighs in on the James Bond "Controversy" and reviews the movies being released this weekend.

Dolittle - Robert Downey Jr. talks to the animals.

Bad Boys For Life - Martin Lawrence and Will Smith need a hit!!!!

7 AM Hour

- Lt. Bryan Coromato of the Utica Police joins us this morning to give an update on the latest homicide in the city. It happened early Thursday morning on Lenox Avenue.

- We are officially in a big election year and that includes the NY-22 Congressional race. We speak with one of the Republicans vying for the nod to take on Brindisi, George Phillips. He talks about his trip to Utica yesterday.

- Utica Comets President Rob Esche on the purchase of Nicky Doodles - soon it will be a kid friendly BBQ hot spot.

8 AM Hour

- And then there were 4...it is Conference Championship Weekend and Brandon Lang gives us the picks he likes for the betting world!

- Jim Rondenelli says the cheating scandal has him ready to relinquish his Houston Astros fandom.