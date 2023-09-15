Willie Waffle’s Movie and Streaming Picks for This Weekend

Willie Waffle, WIBX's entertainment guru, is out with his picks for the weekend and the coming week when it comes to movie-going and streaming at home.

Willie's two features this week include haunting and wrestling.

A Haunting in Venice – In Theaters – On All Hallows’s Eve, Detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) attends a séance in Venice, and must leap into action when an attendee is murdered.

Wrestlers – Netflix Docuseries – Brought to you by the people who made Last Chance U, Wrestlers follows those indie performers learning their trade in Ohio Valley Wrestling, who all hope to make it as big as OVW alumni like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, The Miz, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes and more. 7 episodes.

