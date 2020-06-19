Keeler Show Notes for Friday, June 19th, 2020

Friday, June 19th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Today is Juneteenth and it marks the end of slavery in the United States of America. We speak with Tonya J. Powers (FNR) this morning on where the holiday came from and why it's important.

7 AM Hour

- We end the week as we usually do at this time, we speak with Dr. Kent Hall from MVHS with a COVID-19 update. He breaks down the most recent numbers and answers questions.

8 AM Hour

- There are two petitions being circulated locally. One is to remove the Christopher Columbus statue on the Parkway and the other is to save it. Vincent Scalise organized the petition to save the monument and he calls in to tell us why.

- We button up the weekend with another conversation with Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. He joins us this morning to give his thoughts on Phase 3 and what he sees going forward.



