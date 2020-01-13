Keeler Show Notes for Monday, January 13th, 2020

Monday, January 13th, 2020

Bill was off this morning as he was under the weather. Jeff and Andrew filled in and are hoping for Bill's return tomorrow.

6 AM Hour

- Rachel Sutherland gives us a rundown on what the latest is on Impeachment and what a Senate trial may look like.

7 AM Hour

- There is a lot going on in Washington D.C. and the world for that matter. Congressman Anthony Brindisi gives his take on several issues and previews his priorities for 2020.

8 AM Hour

- Much like D.C. there is a lot going on in Albany as the legislative session resumes. Senator Joe Griffo joins us in studio to talk about what proposed bills may become law. Will lawmakers adjust or repeal the new bail reform law? Plus, legal marijuanan and the state's huge budget gap.