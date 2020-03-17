Keeler Show Notes for Monday, March 16th, 2020

Monday, March 16th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Various level of government held press conferences over the weekend, including the President. Rachel Sutherland (FNR) is on this morning to give an update on how the Federal Government is responding to the crisis.

7 AM Hour

- One of the events being postponed is the opening of Fat Katz Comedy Club. We talk to Frank Cristiano from Tony's about that and what this toll is taking on a local business.

- Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is on the phone this morning to give the latest on the status of Oneida County when it comes to Coronavirus.

8 AM Hour

- If softball ever happens again, there will be a need for umpires. Eric Christensen calls in this morning to talk about the need and how you can get signed up.

- President Trump had a very busy weekend in the midst of this Coronavirus. We have Jon Decker is on this morning to talk about the response from the White House.

- It's important to get cancer screenings and we speak with Sarah Eggan. She is a public health educator for Oneida County and gives us encouragement to do it!