Keeler Show Notes for Monday, March 25th, 2019

Monday, March 25th, 2019

6 AM Hour

- Rachel Sutherland (FNR) is on this morning to talk about the release of the Mueller Report.

- Tonya J. Powers (FNR) is on this morning to talk about the latest Poll on the potential 2020 Dem candidates. Who is the favorite, Bernie or Biden?

7 AM Hour

- Sheriff Rob Maciol and Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri are in this morning to promote their awesome annual event. It's time for the Cops vs. Celebrities Basketball game.

- We talk about a huge local NCAA bracket story. You won't believe what one woman is claiming.

8 AM Hour

- Jon Decker of Fox News Radio is a correspondent that travels with the President. He is also a licensed attorney in D.C. We get his take on the reaction and release of Mueller's report and Barr's summarizing letter.

- Phil Klinkner is a Professor of Government with Hamilton College. He's on this morning to talk about the submission of Mueller's report and Barr's letter summarizing it.