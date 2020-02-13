Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, February 13th, 2020

Thursday, February 13th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Rachel Sutherland is on this morning to talk about the Secretary of Defense Mark Esper who wants NATO to step up in Iraq.

- The Democrats are on to South Carolina and Nevada for the primaries. We speak with Tonya J. Powers (FNR) about what's going to happen next.

7 AM Hour

- County Executive Anthony Picente is on this morning to talk about a number of local issues, but specifically he talks about his program to stop people from passing school buses dropping kids off.

8 AM Hour

- Former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney talks about receiving a huge endorsement from President Trump in her bid for the GOP Primary and NY-22 election.