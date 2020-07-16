Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, July 16th, 2020

Thursday, July 16th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The White House tells hospitals to bypass the CDC on COVID-19 data reporting. We speak to Jon Decker about the order and other timely topics.

7 AM Hour

- Monica Tebo is the mother of a special needs child and she calls in to talk about the experience she had at a hospital. Her son needed a procedure done and she was denied access to the room where her son was, even though she was told she could be there.

- One of the labs doing COVID-19 testing is the Masonic Medical Research Lab. Nathan Tucker is with MMRL and he joins us this morning to discuss the testing process and discusses what they do for MVHS.

8 AM Hour

- Citizens Against Government Waste has released its annual "Pig Book" which targets wasteful spending. We speak with Tonya J. Powers (FNR) about what's in this year's book.

- We get our daily COVID-19 update from Dr. Kent Hall of MVHS.

