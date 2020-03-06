Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, March 5th, 2020

Thursday, March 5th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- People in Tennessee are still reeling from the effects of the devastating tornadoes that hit parts of the state. Tonya J. Powers (FNR) joins us with a report on the latest.

7 AM Hour

- We were honored to have a fascinating conversation with Mike Hayduk and Colonel Timothy Lawrence from Rome Research Lab. They fill us in on what they can share about what's going on at the base.

- Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and County Public Health Director Phyllis Ellis joins us this morning to talk about the negative test results for two individuals from Oneida County. They talk about their level of preparedness and what people can do to help with prevention themselves.

8 AM Hour

- Paul Baker and Dana Schneider are two of three children of Charles and Rayna. They are experiencing some difficult health issues and want to remain at home. That will be costly and their children wanted to do something to help. They set up a GoFundMe page and the link is below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-charles-and-rayna-schneider-als-pfibrosis

- Our man Naegele is on this morning sampling a new Craft Beer from Buried Acron and we talk about homemade hand sanitizer.