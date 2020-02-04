Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, February 4th, 2020

Tuesday, February 4th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- What a mess in Iowa. Caucus results are still unknown and there is the possibility of inconsistencies. Tonya J. Powers (FNR) tries to help us understand.

- If you want to know all the crazy stories going on in NYC, then Peter Franklin is your man. He's the Gabby Cabby and he joins us each week.

7 AM Hour

- After the exit of Steve Cornwell from the GOP Primary race for NY-22, that left three candidates including George Phillips. He speaks with us this morning about what direction he feels his campaign is going.

- Congressman Anthony Brindisi on Trump's Senate trial and ongoing impeachment proceedings. Plus, does Brindisi accept corporate PAC money? He's pledged not to but a recent report may indicate corporate money is being funnelled through the Across the Aisle PAC, which has donated to his campaign.

8 AM Hour

- Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri delivered his budget address yesterday for 2020-21. It includes a 1.9% property tax increase and $72.5 Million spending plan.

- As the State of the Union approaches tonight, Impeachment may still be on the mind of President Trump. Jon Decker (FNR) joins us to give his analysis of what will happen in the next 24-48 hours.