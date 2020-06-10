Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, June 9th, 2020

Tuesday, June 9th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- What's the latest on Coronavirus in New York City. Yesterday, the city finally entered Phase 1 of reopening and we get a report on what the future holds for NYC from Tonya J. Powers (FNR).

- We check in with Peter Franklin. He is the Gabby Cabby and talks about slowly getting back to work and how the Pandemic has crippled the Big Apple.

7 AM Hour

- Despite Claudia Tenney refusing to debate him, George Phillips maintains a debate or forum should be held. Phillips is facing Tenney in a GOP primary for Congress later this month.

8 AM Hour

- One local distillery is manufacturing hand sanitizer and it's gel-based! Jordan Karp from Adirondack Distilling Company is on this morning to talk about how he came to the idea and where the product is available.

- We get our latest COVID-19 update from Dr. Kent Hall of MVHS. He also discusses with us the study released by The WHO on Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.



