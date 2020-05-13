Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, May 12th, 2020

Tuesday, May 12th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Is there any relief in sight for New York City? Peter Franklin joins us this morning to talk about COVID-19 and he gives his honest thoughts on other topics as well.

7 AM Hour

- Did you know a new business in CNY is allowing you to cash-in on your spring cleaning? Robert Burns is the Director of Marketing and Digital Media for Sunnking. They have launched a new website called CoronaBuyBack.com. We speak with him to get all the details.

- It has been a while since we've spoken to Senator James Seward. He not only recently announced his cancer had returned, but he and his wife Cindy recently battled COVID-19. He talks to us about what that experience was like.

8 AM Hour

- Fauci and other officials will testify via video conference in front of a Senate panel today. Rachel Sutherland speaks with us about what we can expect from that.

- We have changed up the times a little bit that we speak with Dr. Kent Hall. Going forward we'll have him on at 8:40 Tuesdays and Thursdays. He'll continue his 7:40 time slots Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Have questions? Call 315-736-0186.

