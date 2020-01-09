Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, January 8th, 2020

Wednesday, January 8th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Tonya J. Powers (FNR) is on this morning to delve into the topic of Deepfakes and how Facebook is now banning them.

- Iran fired missiles at an Iraq military base targeting U.S. soldiers overnight. Trump is expected to give remarks this morning on the attack. Rachel Sutherland (FNR) delivers a report on the latest.

7 AM Hour

- Ron Klopfanstein is on this morning with #BeMoreWestmo. He wrote a column on the most fascinating people of 2019. He also previews his latest column where he interviews Anthony Brindisi.

- We speak with Congressman Anthony Brindisi this morning in the wake of a missile attack by Iran overnight and the rising tensions in the middle-east.

8 AM Hour

- Sam Peters is a Bronze Star recipient who served in both Afghanistan and Iraq. His troops were actually in the cross-hairs of Soleimani’s terror attacks. He speaks on this current situation at hand as tensions rise with Iran.

- Flu cases are on the rise in Oneida County. Phyllis Ellis is the county's director of public health and discusses the importance of preventing the flu virus and how to protect yourself.

- As we do every week, we speak with CNN Washington Correspondent Ryan Nobles. He updates us on the latest reaction to tensions between the U.S. and Iran.