Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, July 15th, 2020

Wednesday, July 15th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The discussion about schools continues and we still don't have a clear picture of what they will look like. Tonya J. Powers reports.

7 AM Hour

- The future is looking scary for Remington Arms as rumors of a sale and furlough are on the horizon. We catch up with Village Board member Chuck Lester on what he's hearing and his perspective on it.

- We get another update from Dr. Kent Hall of MVHS. He generously provides us with a lot of information and time to better understand COVID-19 and how to combat it.

8 AM Hour

- President Trump has slammed Dr. Fauci and canceled his TV appearance. We speak with Jon Decker of FNR this morning about the fallout.

- We are once again joined by Ryan Nobles of CNN. He's following the Trump re-election campaign and updates us on the latest.



