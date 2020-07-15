Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, July 15th, 2020
6 AM Hour
- The discussion about schools continues and we still don't have a clear picture of what they will look like. Tonya J. Powers reports.
7 AM Hour
- The future is looking scary for Remington Arms as rumors of a sale and furlough are on the horizon. We catch up with Village Board member Chuck Lester on what he's hearing and his perspective on it.
- We get another update from Dr. Kent Hall of MVHS. He generously provides us with a lot of information and time to better understand COVID-19 and how to combat it.
8 AM Hour
- President Trump has slammed Dr. Fauci and canceled his TV appearance. We speak with Jon Decker of FNR this morning about the fallout.
- We are once again joined by Ryan Nobles of CNN. He's following the Trump re-election campaign and updates us on the latest.
