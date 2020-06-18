Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, June 17th, 2020

Wednesday, June 17th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Obama will appear at his first campaign fundraiser next week for the presumptive Democrat candidate for President, Joe Biden.

7 AM Hour

- We get our daily COVID-19 update from Chief Physician Executive Dr. Kent Hall and he has always the answers to our questions.

8 AM Hour

- The announcement was made yesterday that The Boilermaker Road Race would not be run this year, instead it's going virtual. Jordan Peters is with the race and tells us what the alternate plan is going to be.

- Why is saying "All Lives Matter" so detrimental? Utica Councilman Delvin Moody is on with us this morning to discuss the issue. He also discusses Utica Police.

- Ryan Nobles from CNN joins us to discuss the latest newsmakers in Washington D.C.



