Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, May 27th, 2020

Wednesday, May 27th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- What does the future hold for meat packing plants? With a heavy immigrant workforce, a shotage looms. Tonya J. Powers (FNR) is on this morning to report on the findings.

7 AM Hour

- Office life as we know it may be changed forever. We speak with David Lewis of Operations, Inc. on why at-home work may be a thing of the future.

- A wealth of information is always available when it comes to Dr. Kent Hall. The MVHS Chief Physician Executive takes time each day to answer our questions and listeners.

8 AM Hour

- Bill runs down a list of Summer activities and gives the risk factors of each, according to experts.

- We speak with Ryan Nobles of CNN on the COVID-19 latest, Trump's campaign and masks.

