Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, September 20th, 2017

Wednesday, September 20th, 2017

6 AM Hour

- Tonya J. Powers of Fox News Radio is on this morning to give reaction to Trump's address to the General Assembly at the United Nations.

7 AM Hour

- Jim Brock joins us this morning to talk about a number of things he's against including the extension of term limits and, of course, the proposed Downtown Hospital. He also listens to and responds to Bill's song.

- Utica Councilman Ed Bucciero is in this morning to give his thoughts about the extension of term limits. He explains why he is against them and urges other council members to vote 'NO' as well.

8 AM Hour

- Donna Arp Weitzman is a Dating and Relationship Specialist. She is on this morning to talk about a Florida State University study that indicates woman who are in a relationship with a less attractive man is happier.

- Tim Reed from the Boilermaker is in this morning. We are chatting with him about his upcoming departure, the search for his replacement and his big upcoming roast. We also talk about the work that is continuing under his supervision.

- Ryan Nobles joins us from CNN. He is the Washington Correspondent and we talk with him about Trump's address to the UN General Assembly.