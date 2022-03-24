An Oneida county woman is recovering following a two-car crash this week.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene at approximately 11:26m on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The accident took place on State Route 12 in Marshall, New York.

In a written release the Oneida County Sheriff's Office says that 50-year-old Carolyn Bice of Lafayette was driving northbound on State Route 12 in the town of Marshall at the intersection of Lewis Road.

At about the same time 68-year-old Horst Kunze of Waterville was driving southbound and, officials say, was turning left onto Lewis Road and in front of Bice's vehicle.

Police say Bice then "attempted to steer right but was unable to avoid the nearly head-on collision.

Bice was treated at the scene by emergency responders from the Waterville Fire Department. She sustained chest and leg injuries and was brought to St. Elizabeth's hospital by Central Oneida County Ambulance for additional treatment.

Police say Kunze was reported to be uninjured in the crash. He was issued a ticket for Failure to Yield for a Left Turn. He is scheduled to answer the charge in court at a future date.

Emergency personnel were assisted at the scene by Edwards Collision and Mercurio's towing who removed both vehicles.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

