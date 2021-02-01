List of Most Valuable Vinyl Produced by Phil Spector

Mighty John the Record Guy is one of the nation's best experts on vinyl records and their value and runs a website called Money Music, where he quotes the value on millions of records.

Mighty John appeared on WIBX's Keeler Show on Monday with a unique list of the 10 most valuable records produced by Phil Spector.

A brilliant music-mind, yet a maniacal human being, is how the late Spector has been described. The brilliant music producer known for his trademark "Wall of Sound" produced legendary music beginning back in the 1960s. His life would end in tragedy after in 2009, he was convicted of killing actress Lana Clarkson. He was sentenced to 19-years in state prison and ultimately died there in January of 2021.

The Most Valuable Records Produced by Phil Spector

(Rank) (Year) (Label)….(Recording artist)… (Title)…………………..(Near mint value)

10) 1962 Philles 45…The Crystals… “He’s Sure the Boy I love” (orange label)…$250.00

(blue label)…….$40.00

9) 1963 Philles LP…Bob B Soxx & The Blue Jeans… “Zip-a Dee-Doo-Dah”…….$350.00

(featuring “Why Do Lovers Break Each Others Hearts”)

8) 1964 Philles LP…The Ronettes… “Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes”……..$500.00

7) 1963 Philles LP…The Crystals… “He’s a Rebel”………………………$500.00

7th February 1964: Phil Spector's American soul singing group The Crystals, from left to right; Barbara, Dee Dee, Fran and La La, all wrapped up at London Airport for their first visit to this country, hot on the heels of their successful singles 'Then He Kissed Me' and 'Da Doo Ron Ron'. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

6) 1975 Adam VIII LP…John Lennon… “Great Rock and Roll Hits”………..$600.00

5) 1962 Philles LP…The Crystals… “The Crystals Twist Uptown” (stereo)……..$700.00

(mono) $450.00

4) 1964 Philles 45…Darlene Love… “He’s a Quiet Guy”…….$1,000.00

3) 1959 Imperial LP…The Teddy Bears… “The Teddy Bears Sing” (stereo)…$1,000.00

(mono)….$750.00 (contains the hit “To Know Him is to Love Him”

2) 1965 Philles 45…Righteous Bros…“Thanks For Giving Me the Right Time”$2,000.00

1) 1966 Philles LP…Ike & Tina Turner… “River Deep-Mountain High”……….$10,000.00

By the way, regarding the Ike and Tina Turner hit LP River Deep-Mountain High, if the record you own is on the A&M record label, it's only worth $30.

