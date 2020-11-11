Little Falls Middle School Will Go Virtual Thursday and Friday

The Little Falls City School District has been forced to go to 100-percent virtual learning at its middle school for the rest of this week, because of a positive COVID-19 case.

Superintendent Dr. Keith Levatino said he was informed on Wednesday by the Herkimer County Health Department that an individual in the Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. "The identified individual and the rest of the classroom will be required to quarantine for a period of 14 days," he said.

Levatino said the Health Department was conducting contact tracing and others in the building who interacted with the individual who tested positive, will also be directed to quarantine for 14-days.

Benton Hall Academy and Little Falls High School will not be affected by the schedule change, as advised by the Health Department. Students should follow their normal schedule and this in-person learning students should report as usual.

Levatino said the Middle School will be thoroughly cleaned so that non-affected students can return on Monday to resume their regular cohort schedule.