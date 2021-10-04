A long tenured meteorologist is stepping down from her position on local television this month, after more than 14 years on the air. WKTV announced on Monday that Jill Reale will be leaving WKTV later this month to pursue a career in education.

Reale, a New Hartford native, started with WKTV as a part-time meteorologist in 2007 before moving to NewsChannel 2 at Sunrise in 2013. In addition to being recognized by state and regional journalism organizations for weather forecasting excellence, Reale was also honored for her Moving Monday’s Segment, an initiative to help keep viewers healthy while at work.

“It has been a privilege to serve my hometown area of Central New York for the past 14 years,” says Reale. “WKTV was always on in my home growing up and getting to be a part of the station’s legacy has truly been like fulfilling a lifelong dream. While I’m sad to be leaving this position, I’m excited to take on a new challenge while continuing to serve my local community and maybe even help to inspire the next generation of meteorologists.”

Reale was a staple at WIBX's Herart Radio Thon Treadmill Challenge, held annually to raise money for the Heart Association during the Friday portion of the radio thon.

“Jill has not only been one of the most dependable meteorologists we’ve had here, she’s been a key part to the success of the newsroom and the station as a whole,” said WKTV VP/GM Steve McMurray. “Weather plays a factor in everyone’s daily lives, which means you need someone you can trust delivering that critical information to you. Jill was always up to the task and then some. I know our viewers will miss her and so will we,” added McMurray.

Reale is a graduate of SUNY Albany. Her last day at WKTV will be Oct. 22nd.

