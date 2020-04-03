Local Pizzeria Donates Lunch To Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

During tough times Central New Yorkers have historically come together to help their neighbors in any way possible.

One local pizzeria felt they could give back to first-responders by feeding them. During this health crisis police, fire and EMT responsibilities have to continue, basically without limits. That is why "Hot Off The Brick NY Style Pizzeria and Deli" decided to buy lunch for Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office posted to social media a photo taken by Officer Bryan Davies, who picked the donation up.

The sheriff's office was very appreciative of the pizza and salad. It's times like this that we need to come together, stay home unless necessary and be grateful for the law enforcement and health care workers we have on the front lines of this battle.