Local Support Needed To Meet Community Needs

The United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area and the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties are encouraging community members to make a donation to the Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Response Fund.

Since being established in mid-March, more than $500,000 has been raised through the fund and quickly distributed to local non-profits in the form of grants.

So far, 26 organizations have received grants.

The most recent round of grant recipients includes Arc Herkimer, CAP-21, Cornerstone Community Church, Irish Cultural & Historical Society of the Mohawk Valley, Resource Center for Independent Living, The Neighborhood Center, Upstate Cerebral Palsy and Upstate Family Health Center.

Our review process has been very rapid to meet the most immediate and necessary needs,” said Jan Squadrito, senior community investment manager at The Community Foundation. “The submissions are still coming in and we continue to meet three times a week to review requests that address the pressure points our nonprofits are feeling right now.”

For more information, visit mvcovidfund.com.