Low Turnout and Big Upsets Shake Up June 27th Primary Results
Despite the saturation of political radio and television commercials in the Mohawk Valley, turnout was low in Tuesday's primaries. Still, there was no shortage of big finishes and unexpected outcomes.
The big primaries were for mayor in both Utica and Rome. Celeste Friend won the Democratic Primary in Utica for Mayor and Mike Galime defeated Bob Cardillo in the Republican Primary.
In the Rome Republican Primary for Mayor less than 2000 people voted in that race and incumbent Mayor Jackie Izzo came up short against challenger Jeff Lanigan.
Here are the major results.
Utica Mayor Democratic Primary
Celeste Friend 1,353
Frank DiBrango 1,104
Write in 195
Utica Mayor Republican Primary
Mike Galime 1,042
Bob Cardillo 376
Write in 16
Rome Mayor Republican Primary
Jeff Lanigan 1,100
Jackie Izzo 858
Write in 1
Another race of interest was for County Legislator in Utica's 19th District. Former Utica Mayor Tim Julian, now the Democratic Minority Leader of the Legislature lost to former council person Jim Zecca. The final vote in the Conservative Primary was Zecca over Julian, 10 votes to 6.
The General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 7th.
Get all Oneida County primary results here.
