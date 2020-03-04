Lt. Governor Deliver Budget Presentation At MVCC

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul was at Mohawk Valley Community College on Wednesday to deliver a presentation on Governor Cuomo’s proposed 2020-21 budget.

Hochul touched on a number of topics, including New York’s controversial bail reform law.

The governor has said he will not approve the state budget without changes to the law that overhauled the state's bail system.

Hochul says Cuomo is prepared to work with the legislature and make those changes so everyone feels confident that going forward, there will be a system that serves two purposes -- restoring integrity and fairness to the criminal justice system and making sure that the public is safe.

The new state budget is due by April 1st.